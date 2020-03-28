Jon’s Fish Market Adapts to Social Distancing

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Staff at Jon’s Fish Market has hustled and adjusted to the new landscape of business in Dana Point Harbor, amid the COVID-19 epidemic and its subsequent policies aimed to slow its spread.

Shala O’Keefe, the owner of Jon’s Fish Market, says adapting to a complete to-go menu was an all-night process. But social media has played a crucial role in promoting the business.

“The epidemic has brought much change to many of our daily routines and financial securities. Businesses are closed or closing and it seems oddly uncomfortable. Jon’s Fish Market has decided to adapt to this new adventure and navigate safely to keep our business open… We have not closed for one moment, we are thriving.”

In adapting the fish market, O’Keefe implemented a series of policies to uphold a “safety first” approach.

“We are responsible for bringing safety, safety awareness, safety drills and safe food handling, not only to our employees, but to the public as well,” O’Keefe said.

Policies include following sidewalk lines and all Dana Point Harbor rules regarding social distancing. Customers ordering are asked to wear a non-latex glove for the transaction.

“This is so that after we have handed your card, cash, food, beer or other products to you, it is safely transferred,” O’Keefe said. “This practice is to ensure no contact has been made in these processes.”

After customers are done giving their orders, they are asked to wait at a yellow pick up station that surrounds the patio. O’Keefe says that the stations are COVID-19 and ADA compliant distances and are clearly marked.

“We now have Postmates and are working on other delivery services as the curbside service cause crowding,” O’Keefe said. “We are asking all patrons to order over the phone or order delivery.”

Customers can order over the phone from parking lot or off-sight and pick up their order at the patio entrance. Eating in the courtyard is not permitted at this time. Customers are asked not to sit on the benches and eat since others will need space to wait for their orders.

O’Keefe also enforces policies for employees. Staff is required to come to work in cleaned attire proper hair coverage. All employees must wash their hands with hot water and lathered soap, wear gloves, change gloves for each transaction. All cooks must wear a new mask at all times with frequent replacement of gloves. Six-foot separations are also required.

Jon’s Fish Market is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. It is located at 34665 Golden Lantern in Dana Point Harbor. Call 949.496.2807 or visit jonsfishmarketdanapoint.com for more information.