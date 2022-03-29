John Ehlenfeldt Named Visit Dana Point Executive Director

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

John Ehlenfeldt, the former Visit Huntington Beach executive vice president, was appointed executive director of Visit Dana Point on Monday, March 28.

By Breeana Greenberg

Visit Dana Point announced the appointment of John Ehlenfeldt, former Visit Huntington Beach executive vice president, as the organization’s new executive director on Monday, March 28.

After more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ehlenfeldt will now oversee strategic plans and marketing tactics for Visit Dana Point, the destination marketing organization for Dana Point.

“I am very excited to leverage my decades of experience and knowledge to build upon the success of Visit Dana Point,” Ehlenfeldt said in a recent press release. “As tourism continues to recover, I enthusiastically look forward to working with the incredible Visit Dana Point team, making Dana Point an even greater sought-after destination for business and leisure travel.”

In addition to his experience with Visit Huntington Beach, Ehlenfeldt previously was a part of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Canadian Tourism Commission and the Long Beach Convention Center.

He also serves on the International Board of Directors for Meeting Professionals International and previously served as president of the Southern California chapter of Meeting Professionals International and president of the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence.

Ehlenfeldt, who graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a Bachelor of Arts in communication, is also a member of the Advisory Board of Directors for The Entertainment and Hospitality Program at his alma matter.

“John’s robust experience and familiarity with destination marketing made him the perfect choice to serve as Visit Dana Point’s executive director,” Visit Dana Point Board Chair Jim Samuels said in the release. “I’m confident that he will bring fresh perspective and energy to support the future growth opportunities of Visit Dana Point for our stakeholders and community as a whole.”

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

