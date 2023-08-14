Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern is raising money to support Maui relief efforts in the wake of the devastating wildfire that broke out on Aug. 8.

The wildfire burned through the west coast town of Lahaina, killing more than 90 people and destroying more than 2,700 structures.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 12, the family-owned restaurant will donate a portion of proceeds to relief efforts from every Mai Tai, priced at $14, sold. The ownership will also match every donation, aiming to raise as much money as possible, according to a media release.

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern is located 25001 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.