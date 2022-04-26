SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa has named Jeff Perkins as its new general manager who will oversee the operations of the resort property in Dana Point.

“With Jeff’s deep experience in luxury Californian properties and newly renovated assets, we knew he would be a timely fit for this position,” said Rob Smith, executive vice president of operations at Aimbridge Hospitality, which manages and operates the resort.

Perkins previously held the position of general manager at the Portofino Hotel and Marina in Redondo Beach and at the Queen Kapiolani in Waikiki, Hawai and Shoreline Hotel, also in Waikiki.

Jeff Perkins was recently named general manager for the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa in Dana Point. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Perkins

He also served as resort manager of The Kahala Hotel and Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii and the Turtle Bay Resort on the North Shore of Oahu.

Additionally, Perkins has held positions on the board of directors for the chambers of commerce in Redondo Beach, the North Shore of Oahu and Skal International Hawaii, and has been the president of Redondo Beach’s King Harbor Association.

He has also spent 13 years with The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company where he was involved in employee engagement training programs.

“Jeff is a dynamic leader whose many talents to deliver elevated experiences for guests and building teams will be invaluable to the property for years to come.” Smith said.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

