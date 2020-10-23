Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Hills High School’s Interact Club is kicking off a food drive for the Family Assistance Ministries. Volunteers are asking that the community donate a shopping bag of goodies—and that members of the community ask their friends, neighbors, and families for donations.

Donations can be given in one of two ways. Interact members can pick up donations from the donor’s porch before 10 a.m. on either Saturday, Oct. 31, or on Monday, Nov. 2. Donors can also drop off their donation at the collection site in the parking lot of the high school on Monday, Nov. 2, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Items needed (new, unopened, unexpired): bottled water, canned beans, canned fruit/fruit cups, canned soup, canned vegetables, cereal, chili, crackers, cookies, Ensure drinks, jelly (plastic jars), juice boxes, mac & cheese, pasta, peanut butter, Pop-Tarts, instant coffee, coffee pods, pudding cups, rice, protein bars, trail mix, canned tuna, baby wipes, empty egg cartons, diapers, soap, deodorant, sunscreen, shampoo, razors, floss, toothbrushes and shaving cream.

To set up a pickup time or to get more information, email danahillsinteractclub@gmail.com.