A new film festival dedicated to filmmaking featuring marine life, ocean health and the human relationship with the ocean will be coming to Dana Point this May.

The Dana Point Film Festival (DPFF) announced its inaugural Oceans Film Festival happening from May 4-7 and featuring documentary films focusing on conservation, preservation, education, ocean adventure and big wave surf films.

“We are proud to bring an extensive lineup of documentary films to the Dana Point community,” DPFF Founder Lloyd Bryan Molander said, adding that he festival will showcase more than 40 hours of “award-winning ocean films from domestic and international filmmakers.”

Such films, Molander said, will include Coextinction, Selma—an Adventure from the Edge of the World, Patrick and the Whale, and Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear.

The Oceans Film Festival will also premiere Birth of the Endless Summer, a feature film that documents the birth of the surf manufacturing and publishing industry. This will be the last official screening before the film is released to the public.

DPFF will also host a speaker series featuring educators, filmmakers, oceanographers, climate scientists, sustainability experts, environmentalists, entrepreneurs, conservationists and surf and ocean industry leaders to inform, engage and motivate the audience.

DPFF partnered with Dana Hills High School’s Interact Club and Dana Point Entertainment Arts Council to inspire young filmmakers to participate in a competition for Southern California Students.

The festival will also host an ocean art exhibit in the lantern district, featuring works from local and international artists.

Film screenings and events will be held throughout the city, including DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach, Dana Point Parks, the Dana Point Community Center and more. There will also be outdoor screenings open to DPFF members and Dana Point residents.

More information on the Dana Point Film Festival can be found at the festival’s website at danapointfilmfestival.org.

For filmmakers interested in submitting their films for consideration, visit filmfreeway.com.