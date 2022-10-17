SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Ronald Wayne Fix

Ronald Wayne Fix died unexpectedly at just 57 years old on July 29, 2022. In 2019, on his brother Scott’s 55th birthday, Ron and Scott were in an auto collision with a DUI driver. Scott died on impact while Ron suffered 18 fractures, including one to his skull; the DUI driver sustained minor scratches. For 18 months Ron worked hard to recover from his brain trauma, his broken bones, and his broken heart from losing Scott whom he was so close to.

During his recovery period Ron started going to college to realize his dream of cooking and baking, since serving food was a language of love for him. He showered his family, co-workers, neighbors, and friends with his delicious cookies, cakes, and meals! Ultimately, he went back to work as a massage therapist where many people eagerly awaited his return. As a massage therapist for over a decade, many relied on him as a part of their own healing and health regimen.

Ron was a sensitive and loving man. He was funny, adventurous, and eager to be involved in community. We celebrated our 3rd anniversary in June and had plans to vacation in Costa Rica in September. It is because Ron was such a strong and dedicated man that he continually pushed through the nerve pain that plagued his body after the auto collision. This is likely the reason we never knew he had developed cancer, which progressed undetected to stage 4. He went to the doctor for shortness of breath on July 21st and never came home; he died 8 days after he was admitted.

I am not alone in mourning this amazing man. He also leaves behind the daughter he adored, 2 stepdaughters and their husbands, his mother, 4 half-siblings and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also missed by many friends, neighbors, co-workers, and classmates. Our dog misses him too.

An open-house Celebration of Life will be held on November 6, 2022, from 9:00 to noon at the Dana Point Yacht Club.

The Ron Fix Memorial Culinary Scholarship has been created at Saddleback College to honor him. Donations can be made online at https://www.saddlebackcollegegiving.org/pages/ron-fix-memorial-culinary-scholarship or by check. Cards, letters, and scholarship donations can also be sent to Dee Fix at 23986 Aliso Creek Rd, #429, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 or contact Dee at ron_fix@yahoo.com.

