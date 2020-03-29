Iconic Tall Ship Pilgrim Sinks in Dana Point Harbor

By Zach Cavanagh

A Dana Point Harbor icon has seen its last sunrise.

Pilgrim, a three-masted schooner that was a full-sized replica of the merchant ship that Richard Henry Dana detailed in his classic novel Two Years Before the Mast, keeled overnight between Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 and sunk in her slip at Dana Point Harbor.

Ocean Institute president Wendy Marshall said the Pilgrim is “incapacitated beyond repair.”

“Today, we share news that hurts our hearts,” Ocean Institute president Wendy Marshall said in a letter Sunday morning. “We are very sad to announce that Pilgrim, our beloved vessel that has served as an inspiring real-world classroom to hundreds of thousands of students and visitors, keeled overnight in her slip on our dock, rendering her useful life over.”

The original Pilgrim was constructed in 1825 and sailed from Boston to California for cattle hide trade in 1834. This Pilgrim, a replica, was built in 1945 in Denmark for lumber trade. In 1975, the ship sailed to Lisbon where it was converted to its latest rig.

The replica Pilgrim came to Dana Point Harbor in September 1981 to serve as a classroom for students at the Ocean Institute. The Pilgrim provided national award-winning living history programs to the students and helped celebrate maritime history in the annual Tall Ships Festival each September.

The Pilgrim underwent routine out-of-water and underwater inspections and had been scheduled for its latest repairs in January before a delay to June.

“In 2016, she was hauled out for survey and repairs,” Marshall said, “and in October 2019, we began a fund to support the haul out and repair scheduled to take place in January 2020. The haul out was postponed until June due to overload at the yard. Meanwhile, Ocean Institute maintained our certifications and the United States Coast Guard issued a Certificate of Inspection (COI) in December and again in February, allowing our dockside programs to continue.”

Unfortunately, with programs at the Ocean Institute on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pilgrim had already given its final programs.

“We are sad to bid farewell to this iconic vessel which has been such an important part of Ocean Institute’s programs and to the children that they served,” Marshall said. “Our staff was informed this morning and we all feel like we lost a dear friend, as I am sure many of you do.”

Marshall said the Ocean Institute would “welcome” stories, images and other posts from patrons and visitors on how the Pilgrim made an impact on you. You can either post on social media with #brigpilgrim or email marketing@oceaninstitute.com.

This is a developing story.

Lillian Boyd contributed to this story.