Question: Do you share the assemblymember’s sentiments that housing policies should be left to local and regional governments to determine? If not, please elaborate. What are your thoughts on the state legislature’s housing policies in recent years?

Answer: I agree with Assemblywoman Davies’ sentiments completely. The state legislature, dominated mostly by left wing socialists, are apparently endeavoring to take over every aspect of local control, including local housing.

Questions: If so,

What would you, as an elected official, propose as potential solutions if South County’s city governments were left to their own devices? I would propose to allow local governments to do what they were elected to do and that is to make local decisions. The free market place determines best how to meet the local needs for housing, education and public safety. Top down, central planning, a “one size fits all” mentality currently being implemented by the left wing quasi-totalitarians in Sacramento does not effectively provide the housing needs of a diverse State like California. Our state encompasses land 760 miles long and 250 miles wide with vast regions of farmland, mountain, desert and coastal areas. There is limited coastal land and it is not appropriate for the State legislature to force crammed living conditions and traffic in the popular and costly regions in our state. The state has more than ample land for affordable housing, it just may not be on crowded coastal bluffs.

What do you see as appropriate solutions or methods to ensure housing is available to new residents given the town’s population projections?

What sort of impediments locally could potentially stand in the way of accomplishing your proposal?

Q: What do you want your city’s housing to look like, i.e. what mix of housing types would you like to see? If you could put that in terms of percentage, what would be your ideal breakdown of housing types?

A: Or city currently has a great mixture of housing types. We just approved 250 senior dwelling units with a low income component on dormant land. Mixed use projects (residential units over top of commercial units) have been recommended for decades along Camino Real. A few have been built. In response to future market needs more will undoubtedly be built in the future.

Q: Without state laws in play, what incentivizes cities to prepare for population growth and facilitate affordable housing?

A: State laws generally have a detrimental effect on affordable housing and the resulting community degradation and increased crime. The free market place will facilitate appropriate growth. The high cost of housing is impacted greatly by government (local and state) regulations. The eliminations of many of the mandated environmental rules and the streamlining of the building approval process will assist greatly in providing affordable housing.

Where would you propose new housing could/should go in your city? Our town is pretty much built out, there are no available areas of undeveloped land on which to build. Infill projects are our only areas which could be developed for housing.