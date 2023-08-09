Question: Do you share the assemblymember’s sentiments that housing policies should be left to local and regional governments to determine? If not, please elaborate. What are your thoughts on the state legislature’s housing policies in recent years? If so,

What would you, as an elected official, propose as potential solutions if South County’s city governments were left to their own devices?

What do you see as appropriate solutions or methods to ensure housing is available to new residents given the town’s population projections?

What sort of impediments locally could potentially stand in the way of accomplishing your proposal?

Answer: Of course, the primary responsibility for local land-use policy is local government. Nobody questions that. But there are federal and state laws that protect renters from discrimination. There are federal and state laws which protect the environment from unchecked development. There are federal and state laws which regulate the kind of insurance you can have on your property. All levels of government have some jurisdiction here, and they need to be working together collaboratively to solve our housing crisis. That statement from Assemblymember Davies proves she doesn’t understand the intricacies of housing policy and has given up on trying to do anything. We deserve better leadership in the State Assembly. We deserve a representative who will do more than give lip service and actually get something done to protect our interests.

Q: Have there been any zoning code changes in regard to housing that your city has made in recent years–that weren’t a requirement of state law–which you can point to as either a success story or failure? If so, what was the outcome, and why was it successful or a failure?

A: A great success story in San Clemente is the new senior housing center and medical office that will be built at the site of the old hospital. Facing some opposition from my own supporters, I spearheaded our effort to reach an amicable resolution with the hospital group. Our agreement saved us from expensive litigation, prevented a state penalty for violating housing laws, preserved our state-certified Housing Element, and increased senior housing. This achievement shows how bold, collaborative, forward-looking leadership can both comply with state housing laws and protect our community from over-development that threatens to change our city’s character. We have not gotten that from Assemblymember Davies.

Q: What responsibility do you feel the local government has in preparing for population growth and facilitating affordable housing? How would you plan for your town’s growing population?

A: Our population is shrinking: that’s the problem. It is too expensive for police officers, firefighters, teachers, and young people to live here. We need to build housing that is affordable but fits with San Clemente’s look and feel. Sacramento has failed to deliver housing policies that meet these objectives. We need new representation at the state level to stand up for us, not special interests.

Q: What do you want your city’s housing to look like, i.e. what mix of housing types would you like to see? If you could put that in terms of percentage, what would be your ideal breakdown of housing types?

A: San Clemente is a desirable location because of our beautiful beaches, friendly atmosphere, and cohesive community. It is more expensive than surrounding areas, and the same goes for the entire California coast. But we still need to provide housing that’s affordable for nurses, teachers, employees who work in our small businesses, and our kids so they can raise a family of their own here someday. We need to have enough housing of all income types so people who live and work in our community have a place to call home.

Q: Where would you propose new housing could/should go in your city?

A: Our Housing Element, which is one of only a handful in the region that was submitted on-time and actually received certification from the state, identifies several sites for potential development. One such area is the Los Molinos district. San Clemente has a lot of capacity to add more affordable housing that meets our design standards. We need policies from Sacramento that incentivize and facilitate that, not mandate it.

Q: Do you see any consequences of not preparing for housing demands? If so, what are some of those consequences?

A: Yes. If we do not prepare for housing demands, we will exacerbate the housing crisis and make our city even more unaffordable. That’s why the problem demands urgent attention by our elected officials at the state level. Our state representatives have ignored the problem for too long.

Q: Without state laws in play, what incentivizes cities to prepare for population growth and facilitate affordable housing?

A: Nothing. That’s the problem. We need policies that incentivize these policies by providing funding for urgent public needs like public safety, coastal erosion, and homelessness.

Q: How do you reconcile balancing individual homeowner’s rights with maintaining, what’s often referred to as, “neighborhood charm”?

A: State law allows us to develop objective design standards and consistently enforce those standards to all developments. I think this strikes the appropriate balance and gives homeowners the certainty in knowing what they can and can’t do with their property.