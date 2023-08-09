Question: Do you share the assemblymember’s sentiments that housing policies should be left to local and regional governments to determine? If not, please elaborate. What are your thoughts on the state legislature’s housing policies in recent years? If so,

What would you, as an elected official, propose as potential solutions if South County’s city governments were left to their own devices?

What do you see as appropriate solutions or methods to ensure housing is available to new residents given the town’s population projections?

What sort of impediments locally could potentially stand in the way of accomplishing your proposal?

Answer: As you know, Dana Point has a number of housing applications in process. Each of those applicants deserve our unbiased consideration without prejudgment or determination. While unintended, your questions could lead people to believe certain uses or locations are better or more acceptable. All that we can promise is that we are looking at all projects under the lens of the law and what benefits the fabric of our neighborhoods, the people and the community of Dana Point. Boring yes, but that’s what the impartial application of the law should be.