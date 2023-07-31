San Clemente’s Cole Houshmand on Monday, July 31, officially qualified for the 2024 WSL Championship Tour.

Winning his first heat at the U.S. Open of Surfing on Monday morning, he’s now clinched his spot and will have a shot at the 2024 world title. Houshmand, who won the last two Challenger Series events, sits atop the ratings and looks to make it three in a row in Huntington this week.

He’ll join fellow San Clemente surfer Griffin Colapinto on tour next year. There are other San Clemente surfers who are also in contention to qualify, but that depends on what happens at the Open this week and the two remaining events on the schedule.

This is a developing story.