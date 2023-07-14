The Dana Point Harbor Partners are still awaiting a hearing with the California Coastal Commission (CCC) to discuss two proposed hotel developments.

Three years ago last month, the Dana Point City Council approved a resolution to submit an amendment to the city’s Local Coastal Plan (LCP) that asked to modify the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan by demolishing an existing hotel and constructing two new hotels.

The commission must schedule a public hearing within 90 days of receiving a complete LCP amendment submission unless it approves a time extension. According to CCC staff, the commission requested additional information twice before deeming the application complete.

The LCP Amendment request was deemed officially submitted on April 17, 2023; however, the CCC voted Thursday, July 13, to give itself a one-year time limit extension to hear the item.

The item, which was moved to the consent calendar to be voted on in one fell motion with other routine items, was approved “to allow for the maximum amount of time to properly schedule the requested amendment for public hearing in case of unexpected delays resulting from uncertainty in the review process and/or scheduling issues that may arise,” according to the staff report.

RD Olson Development is leading the hotel portion of the $400 million revitalization of the Dana Point Harbor, including construction of a market rate and a low-cost hotel.

The Dana Point Marina Inn is proposed to be replaced with two new hotels, a four-star upscale hotel and three-star affordable hotel, featuring a coastal design with harbor views, restaurants and bars, fitness centers, ballrooms and meeting rooms.

Bob Olson, president of RD Olson Development, said that after three years, the development group “thought we would have an approval by now. I think it’s fair to say we wish we were further along, that’s all.”

Olson added that “what we’re offering is a great amenity, both to the local community as well as the entire state of California and the visitors.”

If the LCP amendment is approved for the hotel developments, Olson estimated that the hotels will still be three years away from opening.

“Once we’re approved, they’ll then get into all the working drawings and the detailed permits, building permits, and then the construction.”

The California Coastal Commission did not respond to requests for comments as of this posting.