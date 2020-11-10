…

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Orange County-based organization United to End Homelessness will be raising awareness and drawing attention to the issue of homelessness leading up to and during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which is slated to run from Nov. 15 through Nov. 22.

During the week, participants will be able to engage in a variety of virtual education and advocacy events, as well as community outreach opportunities that have been scheduled for the week, according to the group, comprising leaders from Orange County’s top business, philanthropic, governmental, faith-based and nonprofit organizations.

“Many people in our community are experiencing homelessness or are on the verge of becoming homeless. This has been a trying time for all, but especially for our neighbors without a home,” Executive Director Becks Heyhoe said in a press release.

“It is our collective responsibility to make sure everyone in Orange County has safe, stable housing, and our hope is that we can rally the community during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to raise much-needed awareness for this critical issue,” Heyhoe added in the release.

Such virtual events and initiatives open to participation include a social media campaign that seeks to raise awareness about how essential a home is in solving homelessness, as well as community chats and discussions with industry experts about various topics related to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be a Homelessness 101 Class to better understand the homeless system in Orange County, including the most up-to-date statistics and best practices for solving homelessness in the community.

More information on the event and how to RSVP for the classes can be found at unitedtoendhomelessness.org/.

