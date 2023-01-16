At Dana Hills High School on Sunday evening, Jan 22, Dr. Jacob Eisenbach, a 99-year-old Holocaust survivor, will share his story of survival, resilience and hope growing up as a teenager in Poland when Nazis invaded in 1939.

When Nazi forces invaded Lodz, Poland, Eisenbach and his brother managed to briefly escape, as a barbed-wire enclosed ghetto within the town was constructed to imprison the Jewish community. He and his brother were eventually captured and compelled to work in a munition factory.

Eisenbach was one of only a few members of his large, extended family to survive the Holocaust.

Karen McCartney’s biography, Where You Go, I Go: The Astonishing Life of Dr. Jacob Eisenback, Holocaust Survivor and 92-year-old Full-Time Dentist,” shares Eisenbach’s story as a voice of hope and resilience.

This past November, Eisenbach gave a lecture to sophomores at San Clemente High School, explaining the dangers of letting hatred manifest into tangible action.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and $25 to have Eisenbach sign a copy of the book. Reservations are required through jewishdanapoint.com as there is limited seating.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Dana Hills High’s Port Hole Theater, located at 33333 Golden Lantern St.