Guest Opinion: Community, Sustainability, Prosperity by Hoiyin Ip

Ocean in the Eyes of Children

By Hoiyin Ip

There will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050, according to World Economic Forum. Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in May, around 1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades, more than ever before in human history. Youth are speaking up, rightly, on the environment they’re inheriting.

For World Oceans Day on June 8, I’d like to share some of the youth art by Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs, which were exhibited at the 2018 Newport Beach Green on the Green Eco Expo as a joint effort with Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Club and City Arts Commission.

“It is my moral duty to do everything I can. But also when I grow up, I want to be able to look back and say that I did everything I could,” said Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist and 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. My fellow adults, policy makers, businesses and consumers, how shall we up our effort for the ocean and children?

Hoiyin Ip is often recognized on the street as the plastic lady for her cleanup work. But she likes to think of herself as a guardian of the ocean. She is often reminded of a quote by former California Coastal Commission Executive Director Peter Douglas: “The coast is never saved. It’s always being saved.”