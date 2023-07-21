Hobie Vintage Surfboard Fest to honor the timeless craftsmanship of Dale Velzy

When it comes to the Mount Rushmore of surfboard shaping, Hobie Alter and Dale Velzy would surely deserve to have their likenesses carved in granite.

During their time on this beautiful blue planet, both men contributed mightily to the evolution of surfboard design, construction, and business.

In the 1960s, Velzy and Alter created two of the most successful surfboard businesses, literally creating an industry in their wake. Occasional rivals, the two men’s personalities couldn’t have been more different.

Alter was quieter, inquisitive, and more methodical. Velzy was brash, bombastic, and most definitely not afraid to speak his mind. After long, well-lived lives, Velzy passed in 2005, followed by Alter in 2014.

A celebration of the legacy of both men is coming to Dana Point on Sunday, July 23 with the Hobie Vintage Surfboard Fest honoring Velzy. Recently, the team at Hobie has been recreating some of Velzy’s most iconic surfboard models, and if you haven’t had a chance to see them, you need to swing by the shop and check them out.

Presented by the Vintage Surfboard Collectors Club, the event runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will take place in La Plaza Park between the Hobie Surfboards surf shop and Hennessy’s Tavern. There will be an array of vintage surfboards from a host of collectors on display, as well as several classic cars and live music, courtesy the Bent Duo.

The band will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.—and like the new Velzy boards at Hobie, you’re going to want to check them out.

Regarding Velzy and Dana Point, the REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market is broadening its scope this summer with the first-of-its-kind REDO Market Surf Auction.

Full transparency, yours truly has been helping produce the auction, and one of the things that we’re most excited about is the inclusion of Velzy’s personal cowboy hat and bolo tie. Worn by the man himself when he was living the cowboy life, and holding court at the Swallow’s Inn, it’s a real piece of surf history.

The REDO Market Surf Auction will take place online. Bidding opens on July 28 and ends on Aug. 5.

Besides Velzy’s hat and tie, other notable lots include an original edition of A.R. Gurrey’s 1914 surf book, The Surf Riders of Hawaii, which has sold for $35,000 in the past, as well as original art from Rick Griffin and John Severson, and heaps of other vintage clothing, art and artifacts.

There are some truly one-of-a-kind items coming up for sale; check it out at redomarket.com.

Back to Hobie, the shop keeps the good times rolling this summer with a couple other can’t-miss events.

On Aug. 12, South Africa’s Christ Bertish will share his experiences of stand-up paddling across the entire Atlantic Ocean. The solo journey took him 93 days, and he undoubtedly has some harrowing stories to tell.

Up next on Aug. 17, local surf hero Andy Nieblas and artist Andy Davis will be at the Hobie shop to present their new surf movie. The two creative minds also linked up to collaborate on boardshorts for Quiksilver, “Andy y Andy.”

For more than three quarters of a century, the legends of Hobie and Velzy have loomed large over this area, and it’s amazing to see the two luminaries still just as relevant and just as important as ever. Tip of the cap to the crew at Hobie for keeping the good times rolling and the Vintage Surfboard Collectors Club for bringing history to life.