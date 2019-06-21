The Dana Point Historical Society will be hosting its June Scholarship Fiesta Dinner on Wednesday, June 26 at Doheny State Beach to support scholarships for Dana Hills High School student Ashley Hudson and San Juan Hills High School student Celia Aguilar.

Hudson is a recipient of the $1,000 Doris I. Walker Scholarship and Aguilar is a recipient of the $1,000 Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson Scholarship.

Jack Saunderson, of historic Lucy’s El Patio Café, will cater the occasion with his Mexican food. Raffle tickets will also be available for a small price for an “opportunity drawing,“ which includes a variety of gift items, gift cards and other local products.

Advance purchase tickets for society members are $25 each and $30 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Tickets for children 12 and under are always $10. Mail in reservations go to PO Box 544, Dana Point, CA 92629. You can also drop off the reservation form at the DPHS museum on Tuesday, June 25 from 1-3 p.m.

The reservation form is available online at www.DanaPointHistorical.Org and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/DanaPointHistorical/.

Metered parking is available on site. City trolley service is also available to Doheny State Beach (Stop #8 or #15 on opposite side of PCH) from your closest stop and runs every 15 minutes until 9 p.m.

The Society has been awarding these scholarships for 19 years to deserving high school seniors headed for college.