Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Historical Society has announced it will again be awarding two $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school seniors. The Doris Walker Scholarship is for students living in Dana Point and attending Dana Hills High School. The Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson Scholarship is for students living in Capistrano Beach and attending San Juan Hills High School or San Clemente High School. The scholarship is based on merit and need, with a focus on community service.

In years past, the Dana Point Historical Society has put on a fiesta to celebrate the scholarship recipients. However, due social distancing directives amid the coronavirus pandemic, details for a celebration are unclear at this time.

Applications are available online through each school’s scholarship program. Interested seniors should contact their academic advisor with questions. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, April 17.