Each week, a group of underserved youth throughout Orange County gather at the Dana Point Harbor for an opportunity to learn more about the ocean, marine life and a chance to hit the waves.

As a part of the Dana Point Harbor Partners’ goal to provide oceanic experiences to 1,000 underserved youth per year, the Marina at Dana Point and Bellwether Financial hosted 18 kids from The Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley on a two-day ocean adventure on June 22-23.

The program, which launched in August 2022, offers both marine education and an opportunity to get out on the water for whale watching, kayaking, paddleboarding or surfing,

Youth Program Coordinator and Stand Up to Trash Founder Vicki Patterson noted that it’s especially fun to watch kids progress from learning how to swim to learning how to surf or sail.

“I always ask, ‘Who has seen a whale or dolphin?’ if we’re going whale watching, and they raise their hand and say, ‘I see it on TV,’ ” Patterson said. “And then just hearing their excitement and seeing their expression … they’re just wailing with joy looking at whales and dolphins.”

Patterson added that it’s fun “just watching how the ocean impacts them and the changes that they’ve made because now the ocean is a part of them.”

As a condition for approval of a coastal development permit for the $400 million redevelopment of the Dana Point Harbor, the California Coastal Commission required the Dana Point Harbor Partners (DPHP) to develop an education and sailing program for underserved youth.

DPHP partners with more than 40 local organizations, including Surfrider Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club and more, to reach underserved youth, according to Bellwether Financial Group, one of the Harbor Partners.

On a recent ocean adventure, Patterson explained that most of the kids had never been on kayaks, paddleboards or a surfboard, adding that “they were excited and scared, but once they got going or up on a wave, the huge smiles were enough that those feelings were gone.”

Before hitting the waves, Purewater Sports offered a safety briefing and Stand Up to Trash gave a talk on marine debris’ impact on ocean life.

The following day, kids had the chance to surf at Doheny State Beach with Girl in the Curl surf shop.

Attendees were broken into two groups. While one group was out on the water, the other received a presentation from Stand Up to Trash called “The Ocean Starts at Your Front Door.”

During Stand Up to Trash’s presentation, kids discussed watersheds, ways to be an ocean steward and how long plastic takes to break down. After the talk, the kids headed out to play beach cleanup bingo.

“It’s important to not only learn about the animals but what’s happening in their environment,” Patterson said. “It’s a blessing that I get to represent the environmental education component with that and bring it into each excursion that we go on.”

Patterson added that when the youths come across a mylar balloon floating in the ocean during a whale-watching trip, the kids often feel accomplished for helping to fish the balloon out of the water.

While talking with Dana Point Times on Monday, July 3, Patterson oversaw a special needs classroom from Dana Hills High School returning from a kayaking trip.

“They’re just getting back in right now,” Patterson said. “And they’re just so excited to be on the water, so happy.”

Looking to reach more underserved youths, Patterson added she would like to get in touch with more Title I schools and grow the program.

“It hasn’t even been a whole year yet, and I would love to be able to connect and reach more people,” Patterson said.

Patterson said residents interested in getting involved with the underserved youth program should reach out via email at vpatterson@themarinaatdanapoint.com.

“There’s a lot of wonderful nonprofits doing such amazing work in the community, so it’s a privilege to be able to work alongside them and be able to provide experiences and another program for them,” Patterson said.

“That’s been the most rewarding part for me besides just taking these kids and having them learn about the importance of ocean stewardship while being either immersed in the water when they’re on a kayak or on a whale watching trip or even learning to sail,” Patterson continued. “It’s just so rewarding to be able to provide that for these kids.”