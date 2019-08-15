Harbor Partners Will Hold Public Workshop for Design Review

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point Harbor Partners will host a community workshop on Monday, Aug. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Ocean Institute to review designs and welcome feedback on various aspects of the Dana Point Harbor Commercial Core Revitalization Plan.

Individual stations will address specific design elements of the Commercial Core currently under review. Elements include materials, color palettes, patios, trellises and awnings, events and public activation areas, landscape materials, tenant mix and more.

The design workshop is free to attend and open to the public.

“Input is encouraged, and feedback will be collected anonymously. Community members are welcome to share the workshop information with others that may be interested in attending,” a DPHP press release for the workshop states.

Dana Point Harbor Partners, LLC (DPHP) is a collaboration created to operate and redevelop Dana Point Harbor in a public-private partnership with the County of Orange. The partners signed a 66-year master lease on Nov. 2, 2018 after a 20-year community effort for revitalization of the harbor.

Development will see to the reconstruction of the commercial core and the Dana East and West Marinas, two new hotels, and fully rebuilt docks.

Bryon Ward, of Burnham-Ward Properties, and Bob Olson, of R.D. Olson Development, will work together on the harbor’s commercial core.

“Once the community is accepting and has an understanding of what we’re building, then we proceed in getting that approved and getting building permits,” Ward said in a previous interview with Dana Point Times. “We could begin construction perhaps as soon as the middle of next year.”

WHAT’S NEXT: The workshop will be held at Ocean Institute in the Samueli Lecture Hall & Conference Center, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.