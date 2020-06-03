Harbor Partners Give DHHS Class of 2020 Virtual Gift Bag

Dana Point Times staff

The Dana Point Harbor Partners is giving each Dana Hills High School senior with a “virtual” gift bag. Included will be a $20 gift certificate to use at select Harbor merchants to celebrate their graduation.

“On behalf of the Dana Point Harbor Partners (DPHP), we would like to congratulate (the graduating class) for completing their senior year and graduating from Dana Hills High School,” says Bryon Ward, one of the Harbor Partners. “The current COVID crisis has impacted our entire community both in Dana Point and around the world. As a community, we all have had to adapt and make significant sacrifices for the health and safety of our families and neighbors here in Dana Point.”

The virtual gift bag includes $20 to be redeemed at the following businesses: Killer Dana, Harbor Grill, Chez Navine, Coffee Importers, Chocolate Soldier, Proud Mary’s Woody Hut, Dana Wharf (for whale watching or merchandise), White Pelican, Capt. Dave’s Whale Watching, Waterman’s, Lil’ Skippers and Jon’s Fish Market.

“At a time when so many other important matters are being discussed and felt by our community, we at DPHP want (seniors) to know that what you have had to sacrifice does not go unnoticed,” Ward said. “All that you have accomplished is a significant milestone, and we want to acknowledge and celebrate your achievements. Thus, we join your parents, family, and friends to congratulate and honor you for this great achievement.”

For more information, visit danapointharbor.com.