Dana Point Harbor Hoot is celebrating its 5th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 14, with a day of Stand-Up Paddling events for all skill levels and ages.

The Dana Point Harbor Hoot aims to “advocate for water safety, education, training, and recreation” in local waters through its annual paddle event.

“This event has become a cornerstone of the stand-up paddling calendar, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate our 5th anniversary with the incredible support of Infinity SUP,” Event Spokesperson Devon Baggs said in a media release. “With limited registration, breathtaking courses, and a focus on community, this year’s Hoot promises to be a truly unforgettable experience for all participants.”

The Harbor Hoot will feature three events that cater to paddlers of all skill levels: the 3K Channel Scoot, the Harbor Hustle and the Baby Beach Bolt Team Relay.

The 3K scoot offers paddlers a chance to test their speed and agility against fellow participants along the Dana Point Harbor channel. The Harbor Hustle offers a more challenging course that takes participants through the Dana Point Harbor. The Baby Beach Bolt Team Relay is a team-based relay event, offering a chance for participants to work together throughout the course.

Registration is limited to just 200 participants to ensure a special, personalized experience on the water. Early registration is strongly encouraged, as spots are expected to fill up quickly, organizers said.

For more information or to register, visit danapointharborhoot.com.