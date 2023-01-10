Handbags for Hearts, a local philanthropy that donates gently used handbags filled with necessities to women in need, will partner with the Dana Point Woman’s Club to gather donations.

This year, the donation efforts have been expanded to include up to 100 women who have enrolled in SparkPoint OC, United Way OC’s financial literacy program at RH Dana Elementary School.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when many service industry workers were impacted the most, OC United Way launched the program through a partnership with the City of Dana Point and the Capistrano Unified School District in 2021 to help South Orange County families.

By teaching families about budgeting, banking, revenue enhancement and expense reduction, Spark Point aims to prevent homelessness.

Handbags for Hearts, a local philanthropy that donates gently used handbags filled with necessities to women in need, is partnering with the Dana Point Woman’s Club to gather donations. Photo: Courtesy of Lucinda Lambros

Dana Point Woman’s Club member Lucinda Lambros launched Handbags for Hearts in 2018, in memory of family members who worked with LivingHelp Center in Downey California. In 2022, the philanthropy donated 140 handbags filled with personal care items.

During the Dana Point Woman’s Club’s Jan. 5 general meeting, Club President Betty Hill presented Lambros with a check for $500 to help fund the Handbags for Hearts campaign.

“I’m so grateful for the support of Dana Point Woman’s Club and its members, as well as the general public,” Lambros said in a media release. “This is a great way to give a welcome gift to women who may not be able to treat themselves with a new handbag.”

Those interested in participating can drop off a gently used handbag of any size and new full-size shampoos, conditioners, toothpaste, deodorant, cosmetics, nail care items, notepads and pens, hand creams, tissues, hand mirrors, small brushes and combs and other toiletries at the Dana Point Woman’s Club Community House on Feb. 2, between 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Dana Point Woman’s Club Community House is located at 24642 San Juan Ave., Dana Point. For more information, contact lucinda@willamryancompany.com.