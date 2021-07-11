Half of Dana Strand Parking Lot Temporarily Closes

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

A portion of the Dana Strand Beach parking lot will be closed for the rest of the summer, The Orange County Register reported. The closure is due to a maintenance project undertaken by the county.

The project intends to add speed bumps, upgrading curb ramps, and reconstructing the sidewalk and gutters, according to The Register.

“County officials say the timing of the project was set in collaboration with the city of Dana Point,” The Register said. “Despite heavy use of the beach, county officials said the project was scheduled from July through September to reduce the impact on an upcoming city project expected to take place soon after the parking lot project is done. In mid-to-late October, the city plans to apply a slurry seal to Selva Road, where resurfacing is done about every seven years.”

Half of the lot will still be open.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

