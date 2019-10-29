Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A man involved in a three-vehicle crash attempted to flee the site of the collision before brandishing a firearm when witnesses followed him.



The crash occurred at 7:12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 on Pacific Coast Highway near the intersection with Golden Lantern. A white Mustang had veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Prius, and subsequently a Subaru was also struck.



There were three individuals in the Mustang, and at least one exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the area, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Carrie Braun.



“Some witnesses of the collision started to follow that individual, and that’s when he brandished a firearm,” Braun said. “OCSD believes he fired a shot, but it did not strike anyone.”



Though OCSD’s Air Support Unit helicopter Duke was deployed, responding patrol deputies were able to locate the suspect who had brandished the firearm.



Three individuals were detained at the scene. However, OCSD is still trying to determine who was driving the Mustang and who fled the scene. One individual who had been in the Subaru was hospitalized with minor injuries.





