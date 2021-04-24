Groms of the Week: Mason and Evan Heath, Connor Bemus and Mason Hibne

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Spring has sprung, and if you’re looking to spruce up the garden, it’s time to get on the Gromscapes program.

Making the world a better place, San Clemente brothers Mason and Evan Heath, along with buddies Connor Bemus and Mason Hibner, have been hard at work on the tools with their local landscaping business. At 14, Evan is the oldest of the group, while the other three are 11.

The boys launched Gromscaping in 2019 after Connor’s pop, who owns Bemus Landscaping, taught them how to use some tools and run a small business. Cutting lawns, trimming bushes and hitting the surf when time allows, they recently donated $200 of their earnings to the San Clemente Lifeguard and Junior Lifeguard Foundation.

For the effort, they enjoyed a pizza party and surf session at San Onofre with Dane, Patrick and Tanner Gudauskas.

“What they’re doing is so pure. Not only are they learning the responsibilities of running a business, but to give back to their community like that and help support water safety and the San Clemente lifeguards, it’s incredible,” Tanner Gudauskas told the San Clemente Times.

For more, check the boys out on Instagram at @gromscapes. If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com

