Groms of the Week

By Jake Howard

Time flies when you’re having fun. All of a sudden, after a summer of surf and sunshine, a lot of local students headed back to school this week. And while there’s still officially another month of summer ahead of us, the school year must begin.

It’s been a great run the past couple of months. We’ve enjoyed a couple bombing south swells. National titles have been earned and celebrated by several local surfers and surf teams. And for those groms just starting out, first waves were ridden, and lifelong surfers were born.

Best of all, there is more goodness to come in the weeks and months ahead. We’re rolling into the best time of year in the local waters, when the days are still long, the water warm and the swells kissed by light east winds.

Summer may be over for the groms heading back to school this week, but more goodness is still to come in the weeks and months ahead. Photo: Courtesy of JP Van Swae/Cosmic Creek Surf Festival

As we roll into September, a consortium of the best surfers in the world will land at Lowers for the Rip Curl WSL Finals, and the 2022 men’s and women’s world titles will be decided right here in our backyard.

Plus, there is all the upcoming action among the NSSA, WSA, middle school and high school surf teams about which to get fired up.

We are taking a break from our regular programming here to wish all the student surfers out there an epic 2022-23 school year. Good luck, study hard, surf hard and may your grades be as good as the waves.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

