The new Salt Life WSA Championship Tour season is here! The first event of the year kicked off on Aug. 5-6 at San Onofre Trail 6 and was packed with competitors ranging from the youngest pups to the grizzled old core lords.

With warm summer water and a contestable south swell running, for some kids, it was their first contest, and to get the season off on the right foot, we’d like to shine some much-deserved light on the youngest, fiercest division, the Under 7 Mini Groms.

Every ride starts somewhere, and for this crew of gremlins, this is it.

A huge tip of the hat to Oceanside’s Uriah McDonald, who took the win. San Diego’s Rio Abate took second, San Clemente’s Ocean Hennings placed third, while Bonsail’s Harper Daniels finished fourth, Carlsbad’s Mica Panichella landed in fifth, and San Clemente’s Maceo Lizzi rounded out the top six.

And, seriously, is this week’s Grom of the Week photo not the cutest podium shot you’ve ever seen?

A huge congrats to all the kids who pulled on a jersey and got out there. The future is wide open. Event No. 2 of the WSA season will venture northward to Surfer’s Point in Ventura this September.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.