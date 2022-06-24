Groms of the Week: Shorecliffs Surf Team

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Big ups to all the surfers, coaches, parents and supporters of the powerhouse Shorecliffs Surf Team, which just earned an amazing 17th NSSA Middle School National Title.

Anchored by the brilliant surfing of Kai Finn, who won the boys individual national title, the accomplishment was a full-on team effort. After experiencing a bit of a hiccup at the NSSA State Championships, where they finished runner-up, Coach David Hennings rallied his squad and used the result as motivation.

With fun, contestable surf on offer at Salt Creek last weekend, Shorecliffs came out fired up at the National Championships.

Shorecliffs Surf Team. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

Demonstrating once again why they are the most dominant middle school surf team in the country—and have been for nearly two decades—the camaraderie on the beach was just as inspiring as the performances in the water.

Every surfer supported their friends and classmates from the sand, and when it was their turn to paddle out, they put their heart and soul into every heat.

A special thanks to Kai McPhillips and Scott Finn, who stepped in to help with some coaching duties over the weekend. As they say, teamwork makes the dream work.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

