When you’ve got a surf team like Shorecliffs Middle School, sometimes picking out one single Grom of the Week is impossible. At the start of February, the Orange County Scholastic Surf Series finals for Middle School Divisions 1 and 2 were held in Oceanside, and it should come as no surprise to anyone that Shorecliffs dominated the podium.

In the Division 1 results, Shorecliffs surfers won three out of the five divisions, with Noah Lavik winning the Boys Shoreboard, Tanner Sandvig stepping up to win Boys Longboard, and Happy Sugar winning the Girls Shortboard.

Rounding things out, Sunny Walder from Niguel Hills won the Girls Longboard and Cooper Chila earned first in Bodyboard.

Even more dominant in the Division 2 competition, Shorecliffs surfers took first in every division. Drake Vaughn won the Boys Shortboard, Beau Wetzel won Boys Longboard, Devin MacLeish won Girls Shortboard, and Eve Hamilton won Girls Longboard.

Perhaps even more impressive than all the first-place finishes is the depth of Shorecliffs’ squad. In every instance, they had multiple surfers in each final. Their Boys Shortboard program is especially crazy. Out of the 12 combined surfers in the Division 1 and 2 Boys Shortboard finals, 11 of them were from Shorecliffs.

Congrats to all the surfers who gave it their all and supported their schools.

