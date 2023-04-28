Big ups to Dana Hills High’s Caydence Lansford and Callan Emery, who both recently received scholarships from the Dana Point Surf Club for their dedication to their community, their ability to uplift those around them, as well as their unbridled stoke and talent in the water.

Lansford is a four-year member of the Dana Hills surf team, competing on both a shortboard and longboard. Earning her varsity letter this year, she maintains a grade-point average above 4.0, is actively involved in student government, and is currently the acting secretary for the Associated Student Union.

Lansford is looking to attend either Cal State Long Beach or University of California, Santa Cruz in the fall.

Like Lansford, Emery is a four-year veteran of the Dana Hills surf team. A member of the Dana Point Surf Club since its inception, he’s earned three varsity letters for shortboarding and three more for longboarding.

In the South Coast League, Callan took first place in all of his heats this year and placed in the final for longboard. He won the Scholastic Surf Series Individual Shortboard Championship in March and was the highest accumulative point-earner for the boys’ team.

A member of the Dana Hills yearbook staff, he plans on attending Saddleback before transferring to San Diego State.

“The club wants to congratulate these great graduating seniors and especially thank Dana Hills Coach Sampson for always leading a great group each year,” Eric Diamond, president of the Dana Point Surf Club, told the Dana Point Times. “The individuals are picked for their ambassadorship as Dana surfers, as well as their academics, but we really emphasize good representatives in our lineups.”

