Grom of the Week: Xander Fanning

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

With all the recent talk about world champs, this week’s Grom of the Week goes to young pup Xander Fanning. Son of three-time world champ Mick Fanning and his wife, Breeana, Xander and his family these days are splitting their time between a new home in San Clemente and the Gold Coast of Australia.

Feeling right at home in his new neighborhood, Xander’s already been establishing himself down at Lowers. He celebrated his first birthday earlier this summer, and Mick reports that “the little man is loving his time in the ocean.”

And while Xander’s still a little too young to paddle out and rip Lowers on his own, he’s been loving his tandem rides with his pops. No doubt the kid’s going to be a weapon at Lowers and Snapper Rocks for decades to come.

Of course, Xander’s not the youngest surfer to be featured here as Grom of the Week. That honor goes to Canyon Gudauskas, son of Patrick and Hanalei Gudauskas, who incidentally just celebrated his second birthday.

In terms of the future at Lowers, Xander and Canyon are undoubtedly going to be splitting peaks sooner rather than later—and when this next grom squad takes over, everyone better look out.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

