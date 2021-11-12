Grom of the Week: WyvWren Miller

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Birds of a feather flock together—which is why WyvWren Miller has to be our featured grom this week.

When she’s not at the beach riding waves with her family, 7-year-old WyvWren and her chickens are paying it forward. In fact, she just received the Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award from the President for her work on not only raising chickens, but more importantly, “egging” them.

As hard times hit some folks during the pandemic, WyvWren took it upon herself to help those in need in our community. Gathering her chickens’ eggs, she dedicated herself to leaving a couple dozen eggs on the doorsteps of those in need with a simple note that read, “You’ve been egged.”

For her hard work, WyvWren scored a personal letter from the President, a gold coin and certificate of recognition and appreciation for her commitment to strengthen our nation and communities through volunteer service.

“While some people ask if she’s a chicken farmer, she prefers the title ‘dragon tamer,’ explaining that chickens are the closest living relatives to dinosaurs,” explains her mom, Lisa Miller.

A second-grader at The Geneva School, her motto is, “If you’ve got an egg, you can make a hearty meal.”

Besides her chickens and beach time with family, she’s also studying dance with the American Ballet Theater School, as well as working hard at mastering the cello.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

