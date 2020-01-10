Grom of the Week: Waylon Kenworthy

By Jake Howard

Admittedly, I’ve been listening to a lot of Waylon Jennings lately, but full disclosure, that in no way, shape or form influenced the decision this week to give Waylon Kenworthy the nod as Grom of the Week.

A member of Dana Point’s infamous Kenworthy quintet, Waylon’s no slouch on a surfboard or a skateboard—just like his four other siblings. The lanky regular-footer has impeccable style, hearkening back to old school Dogtown days.

With older sister Bella leading the competitive charge for the family, Waylon’s grooving to his own beat. Waylon, a regular at Western Surfing Association contests, is quick with a smile and even quicker with a prank.

And like his namesake, the young Waylon has recently taken to pulling chords on his guitar. His old man is an ardent fan of the Highwaymen—an all-star country ensemble featuring Jennings, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson—and obviously that’s what’s on the stereo at home.

Music’s always played prominently in board sports culture, and who knows, if Waylon sticks with the six-string, he could be the next great salty crooner.

It can be hard to stand out in a family as big as the Kenworthys—especially when everyone’s ripping—but Waylon’s a born entertainer, and who knows what stage that’s going to lead him to in the future? Our bet is that it’ll be a big one!