Grom of the Week: Teagan Sandvig

By Jake Howard

It’s “go time” for the Western Surfing Association’s new season, and last week, the fun in the sun kicked off with the first event at San Onofre’s Trail 6.

Thanks to a steady run of southwest swell and some pristine conditions, the waves were pumping all weekend, and, of course, the groms were ripping.

This week, we’d like to shine some light on young Teagan Sandvig, who just finished in second place in her first-ever WSA event. Needless to say, she was stoked.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Grom of the Week, you may have heard a little bit about her older brother, Tanner, who’s also becoming a competitive animal in his own right. Both of them not only get the job done when they pull on the jersey, they’re always keeping the vibes right.

And with Hawaii’s Carissa Moore recently winning surfing’s first Olympic gold medal, Teagan and her friends have a remarkable role model.

“I like surfing with my dad … oh, yeah, I also like surfing with my friends. It’s fun,” an 11-year-old Carissa told me when I interviewed her for Surfer magazine way back in the day. “I like riding the waves; just riding them is real fun.”

At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

