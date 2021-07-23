Grom of the Week: Tanner Sandvig

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Work hard, surf hard, support your friends, and be an ambassador of stoke and aloha. That’s Tanner Sandvig’s winning formula—and it’s a good one.

Last weekend in Huntington Beach, the 11-year-old goofy-footer won the Super Grom division at the NSSA Southwest Explorer event in Huntington Beach.

Saving his best for the final, he went ballistic, dropping a 9.50 and a 7.0 for a 16.50 heat total—the highest of the entire event.

With this win, Sandvig has clinched the NSSA Southwest Super Grom season title. Dominating the division with five wins in six events this season, his consistency has been incredible.

In addition to ruling the NSSA ranks, the week earler, Sandvig had a strong performance at the Rip Curl Grom Search. Held in challenging conditions in Huntington Beach, he was able to grind out a third-place finish and qualify for the National Rip Curl Grom Search Championships, which will take place at Church this October.

Whether it’s celebrating a win or sucking it up after losing a close one, Sandvig always takes the time to uplift his friends and fellow competitors, as well as to thank all of those helping and supporting him on his journey.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

