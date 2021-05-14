Grom of the Week: Tanner Sandvig

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

One of the best things about writing the Grom of the Week column—besides getting to shine light on some seriously amazing kids—is that as time goes by, it’s inspiring to watch them grow and achieve their dreams.

Seeing 11-year-old San Clemente shredder Tanner Sandvig develop into the surfer he is today is especially rad. In or out of the water, the stoke is on!

Lately, Sandvig has been chasing contest points up and down the coast. He and his little sister, Teagan, live for it. They love it. And last weekend, Tanner came away with a huge win at the WSA West Coast Championships.

Held at 9th Street in Huntington Beach, he made the most of the challenging conditions and came out on top.

He’s also been ripping among the NSSA ranks, recently taking wins in the Under-10 division of a couple different events.

But more than just the results, Tanner is quick to fire up his friends. He congratulates them on their successes and is humble when he wins. He even remembered to post a nice message for his mom on Instagram on Mother’s Day. Every day at the beach is a good day, and for Tanner, the vibes are always up.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

