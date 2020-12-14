SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

According to an old adage, the best surfer is the one having the most fun. That’s usually true—unless you’re in the business of winning world titles; then things get kind of serious.

But it was certainly true last Saturday afternoon at the Trestle. The crowd was relatively light, the wind gently blowing offshore, and a few father-son pairings bobbed up and down in the lineup at Uppers.

On the inside, former world tour surfer Yadin Nicol and his daughter, Sailah, were scoring while big brother, Kingsley, patiently picked off corners nearby. When the perfect three-footer would swing their way, Yadin was helping Sailah get into waves, giving her a little push at just the right time.

Once the pint-sized shredder, wrapped in pink and black neoprene from head to toe, was on her feet, she was ripping. There really is nothing like the stoke of a kid just figuring out this surfing thing. It’s the absolute best.

When it comes to groms, time flies. You kids grow up fast. And enjoying those magic little moments sometimes means slowing yourself down enough to enjoy a Saturday afternoon at the beach with the family. Trading waves, laughing and having a ball, Sailah, Kingsley and Yadin have this wired, and it’s a wonderful thing.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

