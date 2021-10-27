Grom of the Week: Ruby Stringfellow

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Last week saw a flurry of activity among the groms, as the NSSA and WSA were both in action. And thanks to a dome of high pressure, the weather was spectacular and the surf flawless.

Battling through it all was Ladera Ranch’s Ruby Stringfellow. On Sunday, she dawn-patrolled the day, winning her WSA final in San Diego in the morning before beelining it to the Oceanside Pier in time to take out the Girls’ Mini Grom division of the NSSA’s Southwest Division competition.

The 10-year-old goofy-footer notes that her favorite surfers are John John Florence and Carissa Moore, which makes sense, considering both are past NSSA National Champs, as well as WSL World Champs—and both surfers are from Hawaii.

Ruby and her family recently moved to the area from Maui, in part to be closer to the competitive surf action around here. Clearly, she’s taking tremendous advantage of the local waters and is already enjoying some much-deserved success.

And wise beyond her years, Ruby tells the NSSA that seminal hip-hop group Run DMC is at the top of her playlist. After all, she can certainly rock it like this and she can rock it like that.

Congrats to Ruby and all the local groms who gave it their all in the NSSA and WSA events.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

