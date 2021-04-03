Grom of the Week: Rex Hennings

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

The surf contest scene is back in full swing, and San Clemente’s Rex Hennings has been taking full advantage. On fire for the past few weeks, the 13-year-old last weekend finished in third place in the 14-and-Under division of the Toyota USA Surfing Prime Series event in Oceanside.

Posting a number of big wins prior to that, Hennings ran the table at a recent Western Surfing Association competition in Oceanside, where he took first in the highly competitive 18-and-Under division in pumping surfing. Before that, he took the win in the 14-and-Under division of another USA Surfing Prime event in Huntington Beach.

But it’s Hennings’ performances among the NSSA ranks that really stand out. At the top of March, he pulled off a remarkable trifecta, winning the 2019/20 Open Boys Conference title, the 2020 Open Boys Regional title and the 2020 Open Boys National title.

Not just getting the job done in a jersey, Hennings dropped an epic video edit of his surfing a few months back entitled Lucky 13.

“Seriously, surf coaches could use this footage to teach students. Open shoulders, completed turns, smooth airs. You name it, Rex has got it,” wrote the editors of Stab Magazine in their review.

And there’s more to look forward to coming up. In May, Hennings will join some of the country’s best up-and-coming surfers in the Rip Curl Grom Search National Finals at the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

