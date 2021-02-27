SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

You only get one chance to win your first surf contest, and Peeta Kenworthy just nailed it! Celebrating the restart of the Western Surfing Association after a long pandemic break, the 7-year-old from San Clemente aced her first contest.

“I was hoping that she would make a few friends, and try her best and not take losing too hard,” explained her father, Jason Kenworthy, who was in the water with Peeta pushing her into some pumping waves.

“She and her good friend Ty-Ty both made the final, and they were having a good time talking and playing as they got ready,” Jason continued. “I was stoked that she tried her hardest, and that we had a really fun time. The awards came after, and sure enough, the two friends came in first and second just like they talked about … she’s already asking, ‘When’s the next one?’ ”

Peeta is the youngest of five kids, with her oldest sister, Bella, making regular appearances here in the Grom of the Week column. Bella is both an accomplished surfer and skateboarder who has picked up the support of iconic footwear brand Vans.

No doubt, this won’t be Peeta’s last competitive accomplishment, but nevertheless, there really is nothing better than earning that first trophy—especially when you’re in a heat with your best buddy.

