By Jake Howard

The legacy of the Hoffman family continues to reverberate throughout Dana Point, Capistrano Beach and San Clemente, as rising Salt Creek star Nathan Hoffman has been ripping this summer.

A student at Dana Hills High School, Hoffman first got his feet in the wax when he was 7 years old, and it’s been on ever since.

“I am inspired by my friends and family,” said Hoffman.

A standout among the young crop of talent in the Dana Point Surf Club, he’s firing up the crew in and out of the water.

“He’s just a super bright, intelligent (grom) and has an incredible sense of humor—just an amazing kid at the Creek,” said Eric Diamond, president of the Dana Point Surf Club. “He’s got a great soul, and then there’s the story of all his family. But what’s cool is, he’s down-to-earth and mature for his age. It’s great we have that in the club to lead the younger groms.”

The Hoffman family has been plying these waters since Walter and Flippy landed on Beach Road more than 70 years ago. And thanks to the next generation, including Nathan, the thrill is still definitely on.