Grom of the Week: Moses Hennings

By Jake Howard

Big ups to San Clemente’s Moses Hennings, who took out the Boys’ Under-10 division at the NSSA competition in Oceanside earlier this month.

It’s never boring when you’re scoring, and thanks to some epic 3- to 4-foot surf with classic autumn conditions, Hennings and his fellow competitors made the most of the crossed-up northwest and southwest peaks.

For those who haven’t seen Moses down at the San Clemente Pier, T-Street or Lowers shredding with his buddies, the young man has been ripping as of late.

In fourth grade at the duel immersion Las Palmas Elementary School, his Spanish is on point, and he’s ready for some deep Baja missions.

A stylish regular-footer, Hennings enjoys the support of surfwear brand Hurley and does his ripping on Rumaner Surfboards. He lists Olympian Kolohe Andino and world champ Carissa Moore as his favorite surfers—both of whom also represent Hurley.

With so much talent in the water around San Clemente these days, Hennings and his fellow groms have no shortage of inspirations. Quite literally, the sky is the limit.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

