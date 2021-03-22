Grom of the Week: Logan Harris

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Adjusting to the times and landing on your feet—that’s what the last year has been all about. So, a special tip of the cap goes to Dana Point’s Logan Harris, who’s negotiated the craziness like it was a 6-foot, offshore day at Gravels.

Harris moved to Dana Point a year ago, made the Dana Hills High School surf team and quickly established himself as a savvy competitor on both his longboard and shortboard. After the season was put on hold, he’s now back in a jersey competing in the Western Surfing Association.

“I knew I was moving to a surf mecca, but I couldn’t imagine that I would be able to surf with the best, including Filipe Toledo, Gabrielle Medina, Kolohe Andino, Caroline Marks and so many more,” Harris says. “The local kids that rip have been great, and I’ve made a lot of new friends.”

Not only a competitive threat in the water, Harris is also a talented distance runner and is a member of the Dana Hills cross country squad.

“Practice is grueling, but the competition is a lot of fun,” he says. “I’ve been able to improve on my personal best times almost every meet.”

And when he’s not surfing or running or studying, you might find Harris dropping a line in the water down at Dana Harbor or enjoying fresh powder in Utah with his family.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

