Grom of the Week: Landon Monroe

By Jake Howard

Last week, the report came in from Landon Monroe’s grandmother: “He just had his first barrel ride!”

Considering that the great filmmaker Bruce Brown dubbed tube-riding as “the ultimate thing to do in surfing,” we wanted to take this week to congratulate Landon on the feat.

“My favorite part about surfing is getting barreled, and it feels like time slowing down,” he describes.

Landon first started surfing at the ripe age of 2, when his family took him down to Doheny. Today, he’s a hard-charging 8-year-old who’s wrapping up third grade at Vista Del Mar Elementary School in San Clemente. He lists his go-to spots as T-Street, Church and Old Man’s.

For Landon, surfing’s always been a family affair, and now as a proud big brother, he gets to show his 2-year-old sister, Riley, all the goodness of the beach life.

And when it comes to surf heroes, Landon looks up to the great Hawaiian legend Eddie Aikau, because he was “a good surfer and a lifeguard.”

“What inspires me about surfing is that I want to travel around the world to surf,” Landon told the San Clemente Times. “I hope surfing takes me to Costa Rica.”

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

