Grom of the Week: Kieran Ota

By Jake Howard

Let’s make it official: this week’s Grom, Kieran Ota, is the third and final member of the band and power trio known as “Haze.” We’ve featured his other two bandmates here recently and want to make sure Ota gets his moment in the spotlight, too.

When he’s not at band practice, jamming on bass and vocals, you’ll probably find him laying down big power carves at the local beaches. The talented 15-year-old regular footer also has an affinity for snowboarding, as well as soccer and baseball.

Not really your surf competition kind of guy, he prefers to enjoy his surfing without the pressures of points and time clocks. As we’ve pointed out here, there’s a strong connection between surfing and music, and Ota’s clearly tapping into that vibe.

“Traditionally, the role of the bass player was just to keep things simple and solid,” explains Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. “So, it’s really a special thing when you can get a player that can actually bring in a lot of presence and also a visual presence, too.”

To Ota and the boys in Haze, keep on hammering on those instruments. Can’t wait to see you on stage when live music roars back to life.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

