By Jake Howard

OK, so maybe graduating seniors don’t want to be called “groms” anymore. Fair enough. But before you all hoist your diplomas and step into the wild world of adulthood, don’t forget that surfing has the power to keep you forever young.

And with that in mind, we’re sending off San Clemente’s Jake Vandenburg with one last shout-out. Graduating from St. Margaret’s Episcopal School with a 4.0 GPA, Jake is destined for big things.

“He works just as hard in the classroom as he does in his surfing, and it shows, as he’s ranked 11th in the Southwest Open Men’s division,” reports the NSSA’s Janice Aragon in her “Senior Spotlight.”

For the effort, Jake has chosen to attend Pepperdine University in Malibu. There, he’ll look to continue his academics and contribute to their surf team. Of course, the school’s nickname is the Waves, so it makes sense.

“I love the vibes of the school and location,” Jake told the NSSA.

Congratulations to Jake and all of the graduating seniors. May your future be bright and full of opportunities. And, don’t worry, we’ll stop calling all of you “groms” now.