Grom of the Week: Henry Rothey

By Jake Howard

Hard work always pays off in the end; just look at what San Clemente’s Henry Rothey has been up to lately. The 14-year-old shredder is an eighth-grader at Shorecliffs Middle School and has been putting in the long hours every single day to be his best.

Henry recently took first place at the WSA Championships in the Under-14 division, and before that, he took third at the NSSA Nationals in North Carolina last October.

But things have really been clicking for him over the past month, as he made finals in both NSSA Open and Explorer events. He was also a critical member of the Shorecliffs Middle School squad, helping lead them to their WSA Scholastic Surf Series league championships.

But the even bigger news came for Henry last week, when he learned he had qualified for the USA Surfing Championships, which will be held at Lowers later this month.

Working tirelessly with coaches Jeremy Carter and Erik Krammer, his go-to spots around town include Lowers and T-Street. He also enjoys the support of sponsors Hurley and Thread Wallets—and the boards he’s been getting from Rumaner Surfboards have been straight fire.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

