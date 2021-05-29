Grom of the Week: Gage Burch

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Wrapping up third grade at Concordia Elementary School like a boss, 8-year-old Gage Burch is ready to kick off the summer on the good foot. He recently came off a second-place finish in the 9-and-under Push-In division at the WSA Championships.

First learning to surf when he was only 6 years young, Gage looks up to his older brother, Brayden, who’s a critical member of the powerhouse San Clemente High School surf team.

“My brother rips pretty hard, so I look up to him and most of his friends,” Gage told the San Clemente Times.

Chances are, you’ll find Gage and his crew out at Lowers, T-Street or Riviera when they paddle out, but he’s already chalked up plenty of experience in international waters.

Over the past couple of years, he’s scored waves in Bali, Morocco, New Zealand and Spain. Plus, last month, he got to tag along with his brother to the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, and experience its mechanized perfection.

Gage can’t wait to pull the WSA jersey back on next season and keep the competitive fire burning. As far as where he sees surfing taking him, Gage keeps it simple: “Hopefully, I’ll be able to keep traveling with my family and having fun.”

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

